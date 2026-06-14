Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,637 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridge City Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,053,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 175,744 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,245,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,000,990. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,080. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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