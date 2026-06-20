Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in AXT Inc $AXTI

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. AXT comprises 0.7% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd owned 0.33% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

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AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXTI opened at $84.57 on Friday. AXT Inc has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $143.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.80 and a beta of 1.80.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXT news, Director David C. Chang sold 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $926,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,393.05. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $14,007,701.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,149,533 shares in the company, valued at $243,606,574.89. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 251,636 shares of company stock valued at $27,789,677 over the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Report on AXT

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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