Capital International Sarl Grows Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,677 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $32,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 288,203 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 239,219 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 5,061 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 58,966 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $72.60 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 30,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $2,238,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,364,891.47. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 162,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,909,417.96. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $26,198,650 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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