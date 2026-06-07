Capital World Investors Acquires 3,095,167 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 3,095,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 12.57% of Restaurant Brands International worth $2,969,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $265,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $10,019,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,798,452.20. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,105,713.45. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,198,650. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of QSR opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

See Also

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