Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,047 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Home Depot stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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