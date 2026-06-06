Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $24.35 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,111 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after acquiring an additional 971,773 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after acquiring an additional 225,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,479 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,046 shares of company stock valued at $708,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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