Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 65,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,517 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 65,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $105,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 6.4%

CSCO opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $479.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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