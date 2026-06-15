Focus Partners Wealth Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,479 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 156,357 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $238,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,850,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $328.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.12. The company has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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