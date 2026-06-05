Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,038 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,910 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 289,111 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,046 shares of company stock valued at $708,911 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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