Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 365,792 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,115 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 365,792 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Home Depot were worth $119,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

HD stock opened at $328.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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