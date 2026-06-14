Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 728,156 Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688,335 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 728,156 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.46% of JetBlue Airways worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $166,723.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,881.30. This trade represents a 72.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,941.39. This represents a 47.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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