Mariner LLC Sells 7,565 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,019 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of Home Depot worth $388,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average of $347.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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