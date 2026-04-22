Meritage Portfolio Management Has $494,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 201,443 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in AT&T were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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