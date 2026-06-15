MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,305 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $111,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Home Depot by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 687,479 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $238,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,357 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 953 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $328.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average is $347.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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