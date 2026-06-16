OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 11,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,336 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.61 and a 200 day moving average of $346.97. The company has a market cap of $329.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here