Platform Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,354 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $6,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,596,931,000 after acquiring an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 346.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241,131 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $358,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,331 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.5% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,046 shares of company stock worth $708,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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