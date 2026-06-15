Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,849 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 18,291 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 8.0% of Prospector Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $328.37 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average of $347.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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