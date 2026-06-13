The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,040,796 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.81% of Home Depot worth $2,766,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,415 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Broyhill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,543 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 68,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $23,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

HD stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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