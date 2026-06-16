The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,903 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $178,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,409 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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