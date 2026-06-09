TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 2,191 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,477 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $280.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business's fifty day moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average is $270.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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