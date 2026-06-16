TritonPoint Partners LLC Invests $1.80 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

TritonPoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,222 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of TritonPoint Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.5%

HD stock opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $322.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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