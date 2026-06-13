Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,183 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here