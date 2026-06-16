Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $47.58 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,277 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Home Depot by 901.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,409 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $329.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $322.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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