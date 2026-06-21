Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,054 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Owlhouse Capital LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,677 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $166,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,881.30. This represents a 72.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,941.39. This trade represents a 47.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.40 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.73. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. JetBlue Airways's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

Further Reading

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