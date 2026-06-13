Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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