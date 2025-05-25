Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider - May 25th

Salesforce, Snowflake, and Super Micro Computer are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, producing, or applying AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural networks, AI-driven software platforms, and related hardware. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapid growth and innovation in fields like autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, robotics, and data analytics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,878,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,491. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $268.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.58.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,901,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,139. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $205.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.86.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 37,804,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,141,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

