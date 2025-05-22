Best Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 22nd

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and SolarEdge Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing or production of lithium, a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid energy storage. Because lithium-ion batteries are central to the transition toward electric mobility and renewable energy, investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to that growth trend. Lithium stocks can include mining firms, chemical refiners and battery manufacturers with significant lithium-based operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $102.71. 5,260,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,526,391. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.46. 3,340,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 11,874,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,309. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $863.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.50.

