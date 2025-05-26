Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now - May 26th

Tesla, Enphase Energy, Navitas Semiconductor, Rivian Automotive, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, or support of battery-powered automobiles and related technologies (for example, electric motors, battery cells, and charging infrastructure). Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing electric mobility market and its potential for long-term growth, while accepting risks tied to technological innovation, regulatory changes, and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. 10,160,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. The business's 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.80. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 77,674,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,966. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 21,760,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,323,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. 31,060,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,816,908. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

