171,689 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,847,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Entegris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Entegris by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Entegris by 19.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Stock Up 2.6%

Entegris stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

