Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 236,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Marvell Technology worth $134,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $544,603,000 after buying an additional 6,891,393 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $642,140,000 after buying an additional 4,596,309 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $4,424,078.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. The trade was a 44.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 79,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,479 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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