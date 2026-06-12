Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 615,843 shares of the company's stock worth $69,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 21,656 shares of the company's stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $420,528.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,659,978.96. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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