AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $951,541,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total transaction of $2,518,971.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 191,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,593,197.36. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 360,542 shares of company stock worth $208,733,493 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $586.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $608.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.97.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

