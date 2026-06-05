BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 28,162 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,783 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.08.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $193.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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