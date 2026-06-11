Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 25,387 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,825 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,043,674.99. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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