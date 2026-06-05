CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 22,323 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,191 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $228.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.31 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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