CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 33,995 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,426 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,735,138 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $672,848,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,331 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $213,526,000 after buying an additional 94,269 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $233.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $237.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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