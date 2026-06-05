CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 5,499 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,608 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $427,690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 18,131.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,228.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,201.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,281.72.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,138,801.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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