CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 55,824 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,929 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,824 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JCI opened at $147.35 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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