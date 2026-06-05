CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,323 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 83,948 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in General Motors were worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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