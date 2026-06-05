CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.63 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $750,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $473,977,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,597,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,145,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,749,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.44.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MAA opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The firm's 50 day moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report).

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