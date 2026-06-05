CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,573 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,810,000 after purchasing an additional 461,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,231.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the company's stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:RCL opened at $293.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $271.01 and its 200-day moving average is $283.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $344.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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