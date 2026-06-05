CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company's stock worth $2,113,662,000 after buying an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,705 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,513,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after purchasing an additional 690,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.14.

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HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HCA opened at $362.27 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.00 and a 1-year high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $441.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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