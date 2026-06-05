Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,111 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $36,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,380 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies says Lowe’s home maintenance program could boost recurring subscription revenue, improving the company’s growth mix and potentially supporting the stock. Article Title

Jefferies says Lowe’s home maintenance program could boost recurring subscription revenue, improving the company’s growth mix and potentially supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s recent dividend increase is being highlighted as a favorable signal for income-focused investors and confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Lowe’s recent dividend increase is being highlighted as a favorable signal for income-focused investors and confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised some future earnings estimates, including Q1 2028 and Q1 2029, which suggests analysts still see longer-term earnings growth potential. Article Title

Zacks Research raised some future earnings estimates, including Q1 2028 and Q1 2029, which suggests analysts still see longer-term earnings growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Zacks estimate changes were mixed overall, with several later-period forecasts cut at the same time, so the analyst updates do not present a clear near-term earnings upgrade. Article Title

Multiple Zacks estimate changes were mixed overall, with several later-period forecasts cut at the same time, so the analyst updates do not present a clear near-term earnings upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Housing-market concerns continue to pressure Lowe’s shares, and recent reporting notes the stock has been trading near a yearly low despite solid earnings and the higher dividend. Article Title

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.00 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $230.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.76. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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