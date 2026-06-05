Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 589,405 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,098 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 589,405 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.40% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $40,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,110 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,603 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. The trade was a 15.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 695,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,783,041.92. The trade was a 7,798.47% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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