Cibc World Market Inc. Has $25.69 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1,848.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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