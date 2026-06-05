Cibc World Market Inc. Has $32.74 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,802 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,587,000 after acquiring an additional 814,665 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603,834 shares of the company's stock worth $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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