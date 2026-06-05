Cibc World Market Inc. Has $34.78 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,851 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $34,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.65. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.93 and a 52-week high of $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total value of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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