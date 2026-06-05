Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,441 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,533 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $6,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241,131 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $358,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,331 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Starbucks Trading Down 1.8%

SBUX opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,046 shares of company stock worth $708,911 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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