Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,362 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 63,059 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 243.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.34. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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