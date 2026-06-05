Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 21,889 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,113 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,907,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $166.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average of $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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